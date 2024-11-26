Hello User
MMTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.83%, Nifty up by 0.06%

MMTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.83%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC opened at 76.84 and closed at 77.84. The stock reached a high of 78.88 and a low of 76.70 during the day, indicating a trading range of 2.18. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

MMTCShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

MMTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, MMTC shares are trading at price 77.84, 1.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79994.21, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 78.88 and a low of 76.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.81
1076.61
2076.94
5083.36
10089.90
30083.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 77.76, 78.96, & 80.14, whereas it has key support levels at 75.38, 74.2, & 73.0.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -74.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.84 & P/B is at 6.66.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

MMTC share price up 1.83% today to trade at 77.84 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Deccan Gold Mines are falling today, but its peers Midwest Gold are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.06% & -0.14% each respectively.

