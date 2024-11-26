MMTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.83%, Nifty up by 0.06%

MMTC Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC opened at ₹ 76.84 and closed at ₹ 77.84. The stock reached a high of ₹ 78.88 and a low of ₹ 76.70 during the day, indicating a trading range of ₹ 2.18. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

MMTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:20 today, MMTC shares are trading at price ₹77.84, 1.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79994.21, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹78.88 and a low of ₹76.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.81 10 76.61 20 76.94 50 83.36 100 89.90 300 83.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹77.76, ₹78.96, & ₹80.14, whereas it has key support levels at ₹75.38, ₹74.2, & ₹73.0.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -74.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.84 & P/B is at 6.66.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.