MMTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty up by 0.04%

MMTC Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for MMTC, the stock opened at 78.75 and closed at 79.06. During the day, it reached a high of 80.29 and a low of 77.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a trading range of 2.58 for the day.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
MMTCShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
MMTCShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

MMTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:26 today, MMTC shares are trading at price 79.06, 1.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80001.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 80.29 and a low of 77.71 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
574.81
1076.61
2076.94
5083.36
10089.90
30083.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 78.99, 80.04, & 81.26, whereas it has key support levels at 76.72, 75.5, & 74.45.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -74.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.92 & P/B is at 6.79.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

MMTC share price has gained 1.53% today to trade at 79.06 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsMMTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

465.95
11:29 AM | 27 NOV 2024
28.2 (6.44%)

Bharat Electronics share price

305.70
11:29 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.9 (2.65%)

NTPC share price

370.20
11:29 AM | 27 NOV 2024
8.55 (2.36%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.85
11:29 AM | 27 NOV 2024
3.25 (2.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mastek share price

3,280.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
49.9 (1.54%)

Laurus Labs share price

552.65
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
6.4 (1.17%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,205.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.65 (0.64%)

Wipro share price

586.35
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-2.7 (-0.46%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-74.7 (-4.38%)

Granules India share price

575.05
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-20.75 (-3.48%)

EPL share price

266.10
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-7.55 (-2.76%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,690.90
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-73 (-2.64%)
More from Top Losers

Quess Corp share price

711.30
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
59.3 (9.1%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

644.35
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
43.2 (7.19%)

BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

1,098.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
65.75 (6.37%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,635.00
11:16 AM | 27 NOV 2024
93.9 (6.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.