MMTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty up by 0.04%

MMTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:26 today, MMTC shares are trading at price ₹79.06, 1.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80001.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.29 and a low of ₹77.71 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 74.81 10 76.61 20 76.94 50 83.36 100 89.90 300 83.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹78.99, ₹80.04, & ₹81.26, whereas it has key support levels at ₹76.72, ₹75.5, & ₹74.45.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -74.72% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.92 & P/B is at 6.79.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.