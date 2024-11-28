Hello User
Business News/ Markets / MMTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.84%, Nifty down by -0.68%

MMTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: MMTC share price are up by 1.84%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC opened at 78.7 and closed at 79.64. The stock experienced a high of 81.05 and a low of 78.26 during the day. Overall, the trading session showed a positive movement with the closing price above the opening price, indicating a gain for investors.

MMTCShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

MMTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:15 today, MMTC shares are trading at price 79.64, 1.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79566.41, down by -0.83%. The stock has hit a high of 81.05 and a low of 78.26 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
575.02
1076.19
2076.96
5082.97
10089.88
30083.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 79.98, 81.68, & 83.02, whereas it has key support levels at 76.94, 75.6, & 73.9.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -73.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.12 & P/B is at 6.82.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

MMTC share price has gained 1.84% today to trade at 79.64 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.83% each respectively.

