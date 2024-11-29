MMTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: MMTC share price are down by -1.75%, Nifty up by 0.84%

MMTC Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC's stock opened at 80.25 and closed at 78. The highest price recorded during the day was also 80.25, while the lowest price fell to 77.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

Published29 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
MMTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024
MMTCShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

MMTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:13 today, MMTC shares are trading at price 78, -1.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79736.98, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of 80.25 and a low of 77.97 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
575.48
1076.12
2077.18
5082.66
10089.87
30083.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 80.91, 82.42, & 83.71, whereas it has key support levels at 78.11, 76.82, & 75.31.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -88.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.98 & P/B is at 6.92.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.

MMTC share price down -1.75% today to trade at 78 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Deccan Gold Mines are falling today, but its peers Midwest Gold are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.84% & 0.88% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
