MMTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: MMTC share price are down by -1.75%, Nifty up by 0.84%

MMTC Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, MMTC's stock opened at ₹ 80.25 and closed at ₹ 78. The highest price recorded during the day was also ₹ 80.25, while the lowest price fell to ₹ 77.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by the end of the trading session.

MMTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:13 today, MMTC shares are trading at price ₹78, -1.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79736.98, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of ₹80.25 and a low of ₹77.97 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 75.48 10 76.12 20 77.18 50 82.66 100 89.87 300 83.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹80.91, ₹82.42, & ₹83.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹78.11, ₹76.82, & ₹75.31.

MMTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for MMTC was -88.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.65% & ROA of 5.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.98 & P/B is at 6.92.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 0.09% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.53% in june to 0.04% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 0.02% in june to 0.09% in the september quarter.