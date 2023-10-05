Mobikwik to be profitable in FY24, cofounder says
The payments service provider eventually wants to go public, but has not yet started the process for its IPO this time around as it is trying to assess the sentiment currently
Mumbai: Indian payments service provider Mobikwik expects to report full year profits at the end of FY24, as it becomes IPO (initial public offering) ready, co-founder and chief operating officer Upasana Taku said in an interview on Thursday.
