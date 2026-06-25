Gaming curbs, 5G fuel record share of mobile in options trading

Mumbai/New Delhi: From gaming apps to trading apps. Market veterans say a combination of a ban on online money gaming, expanding 5G connectivity, and the enduring human urge to speculate may be drawing a section of gamers to weekly index options trading through mobile apps, helping push mobile phone trading as a mode of dabbling in these contracts to a record high.
Mumbai/New Delhi: From gaming apps to trading apps. Market veterans say a combination of a ban on online money gaming, expanding 5G connectivity, and the enduring human urge to speculate may be drawing a section of gamers to weekly index options trading through mobile apps, helping push mobile phone trading as a mode of dabbling in these contracts to a record high.
Mobile trading accounted for 30.9% of index options’ premium turnover—the actual value of options contracts traded—at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in May, up 4.9 percentage points from a year earlier, per exchange data. This mode of trading stands second only to colocation.
Mobile trading accounted for 30.9% of index options’ premium turnover—the actual value of options contracts traded—at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in May, up 4.9 percentage points from a year earlier, per exchange data. This mode of trading stands second only to colocation.
“The ban on online (money) gaming last year has driven erstwhile users to weekly index options trading on their mobile phones, thanks to broker apps which are easily downloadable on phones for trading on the go,” said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga.
Weekly Nifty and Sensex options, which are permitted under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, expire on Tuesday and Thursday of each week, respectively.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans online money gaming, came into effect only on 1 May this year. However, uncertainty surrounding the proposed restrictions weighed on the industry for months, forcing platforms such as MPL, Dream11 and Paytm First Games to reduce or discontinue parts of their real-money gaming businesses.
Most other modes of trading also saw a dip in May. The share of colocation—where a member or participant pays an exchange to have its server on the latter’s premises, allowing access to price data feed fractions of nanoseconds before others—dropped 2.7 percentage points year-on-year to 50.7%. Internet-based trading saw a 290 basis points (bps) contraction to 7.8%, even as direct market access, used primarily by institutional traders, fell by 61 bps.
Only computer-to-computer link (CTCL)—an exchange facility that allows brokers to use their own front-end trading software to access the bourse's trading system—posted a 138 bps rise to 4.3% of market share.
The trend is significant because NSE, which accounted for 70.9% of India’s equity-options market as of May-end, derives the bulk of its transaction revenue from options trading. Equity options contributed 77% of the exchange’s transaction revenue of ₹13,057 crore in FY26, even as transaction revenue accounted for 79% of its operating revenue of ₹16,601 crore.
Other market experts attributed the shift to a combination of improved mobile connectivity and the human appetite to speculate.
“Mobile trading on weekly index options has gained traction on the back of reliable 5G connectivity throughout large swathes of the country, which lowers the trading latency (increases speed of execution),” said securities lawyer Chirag Shah.
At the end of 2025, 5G subscriptions in India reached 430 million and accounted for 35% of total mobile subscriptions, according to an Ericsson Mobility report released in June. Reliance Jio, India’s leading 5G telco, added 77 million users to 268 million as of FY26.
“The government ban on online gaming last year and the natural human tendency to punt has attracted youth across the urban and rural divide to weekly options trading, which appears inexpensive,” Shah added.
The trend is visible beyond NSE. Smaller rival BSE, too, saw mobile trading grow by 6.51 percentage points in May 2026 to 21.24% with the share of colocation in derivatives trading falling by 3.02 percentage points to 60.72%.
However, this wasn’t a record growth for BSE, which relaunched its Sensex options in May 2023 and saw share of mobile trading jump to 25.18% that month from zero a year ago, per exchange data. Against this, NSE launched weekly Nifty options in February 2019.
Meanwhile, derivatives expert Sudhir Joshi, former director finance of BPCL and consultant at Khambatta Securities, cautioned that former online gamers migrating to options trading could be exposing themselves to significant financial risk.
“Many speculators are unaware that options lose value with each passing day, and so the chances of buyers making money, on perceptions of options trading being inexpensive, is very tough,” Joshi said.
Jatin Grover in New Delhi contributed to this story.