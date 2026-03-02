Mobilise App Lab IPO Listing: Share list at 20% discount at ₹64.10 on NSE SME

Mobilise App Lab IPO Listing: Mobilise App Lab share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, March 2. Mobilise App Lab share price was listed on Monday at ₹64.10 apiece on NSE SME, a discount of nearly 20% from its issue price of ₹80.

The stock hit a day's high of ₹67.30 and low of ₹61.25 in today's deals. It ended at ₹67.30, down 15.88% from issue price.

The Mobilise App Lab IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹4 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹84 — translating to a premium of 5% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Mobilise App Lab IPO Subscription Status Mobilise App Lab IPO had witnessed exceptional subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 100.07 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 96.52 times, the NII portion was booked 175.72 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 49.16 times bids.

The company received bids for 16.73 crore shares against 16.72 lakh shares on offer.

Mobilise App Lab IPO Details The IPO opened on February 23 and closed on February 25, with allotments finalised on February 26.

Mobilise App Lab launched a book-built IPO worth ₹20.10 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 25 lakh shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹80 per share.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the issue toward product development, primarily through hiring talent to strengthen its technology capabilities. Funds will also be allocated to business development and marketing initiatives to support expansion across domestic markets. In addition, part of the proceeds will be used to enhance infrastructure and meet general corporate requirements.

Ahead of the IPO, Mobilise App Lab raised ₹5.70 crore from anchor investors on February 20, 2026. The board allotted 7.13 lakh equity shares at ₹80 per share to three anchor investors.

Corporate Capitalventures is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar. SS Corporate Securities is the market maker.

About Mobilise App Lab Founded in 2013, Mobilise App Lab is an Indian SaaS-based IT solutions provider offering digital platforms designed to streamline enterprise operations. The company first introduced EDUPro ERP, a solution tailored for educational institutions to manage admissions, attendance, fees, examinations and academic processes.

Subsequently, it launched OpsSuite ERP, a computerized maintenance management system that helps businesses oversee assets, work orders, inventory, preventive maintenance and supplier operations. Its platforms are deployed across multiple states in India and cater to sectors including healthcare, food and beverages, and facility management. The company employs a total of 95 people.