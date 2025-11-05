MoEngage secures $100 mn from A91 Partners, Goldman Sachs to fuel expansion plans
Summary
The fresh capital will be used to accelerate innovation in its AI-driven platform and to expand its go-to-market and customer success teams supporting its growing global presence.
Mumbai: US-based customer engagement platform MoEngage has raised $100 million from A91 Partners and its existing investor, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, as it looks to further expand its global presence, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
