MoEngage competes with other startups such as Clevertap and Capillary in India. In October 2024, Avendus highlighted that the global SaaS market size stands at $275 billion, with about 45% of the contribution coming from the US and about 5% from India. The investment bank estimated that the Indian SaaS market is estimated to grow at about 33% CAGR over the next 4 years, with a growing number of companies emerging across various verticals and horizontals.