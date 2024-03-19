Tuesday's crash doesn't mean the correction is over

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices fell over 1% to the lowest in five weeks, with losses over the last one week to more than 2%. While the Sensex fell 1% to 72,012.05 points on Monday, the Nifty closed 1.1% lower at 21,817.45. The broader markets suffered too, with both Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 100 settling 1.2% lower. The Nifty IT index slipped 2.9%, dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) which fell 4.37%. Among index heavyweights, Infosys Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) and ITC Ltd led the losses.