Subscribe

Moneyview shares are up 58% from IPO price, jump 4% today after BofA coverage - what it said, check price target

Moneyview shares rose about 4% after BofA initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a 65 price target, implying roughly 18% upside from its reference price. The brokerage cited growth potential but said the stock’s 58% post-IPO rally has balanced its risk-reward.

MONEYVIEW
Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Nov 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Moneyview shares 58% up from IPO price, jump 4% today after BofA coverage
Moneyview shares 58% up from IPO price, jump 4% today after BofA coverage (Photo: AI generated )

Moneyview shares rose around 4% on Wednesday after Bank of America (BofA) initiated coverage on the digital lending fintech platform with a Neutral rating, flagging limited upside following a sharp rally since its stock market debut.

BofA Securities has set a price objective of 65 per share, compared with the stock's reference price of 54.95 in its initiation note, implying an upside potential of around 18%. The brokerage said Moneyview has several growth drivers in placebut believes its valuation already reflects much of the optimism following the stock's strong post-listing performance.

Advertisement

Moneyview shares have gained around 58% from their IPO price of 34, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which has risen about 9.5% over the same period, according to BofA.

Moneyview share price today

Moneyview share price today opened at 52.29 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 53.70 apiece, and an intraday low of 51.55 per share.

Technical analysts said Moneyview listed on 1 October at 55, against its IPO price of 34, and touched a post-listing high of 65.50. The stock has since retraced, although buying interest has emerged at lower levels. Going ahead, it could move towards its previous high of 65.50. On the downside, the 45.80 level is expected to act as immediate support.

Advertisement
Also Read | Moneyview shares give 30% returns to allottees within a month of IPO listing

Why BofA is neutral on Moneyview shares

BofA described Moneyview as one of India's largest digital-only lending platforms, catering primarily to young, salaried borrowers in Tier-2 and smaller cities. The brokerage believes the company operates in a large addressable market and has an opportunity to increase customer lifetime value through a range of lending products that help borrowers build their credit histories.

Its hybrid lending model, which combines loans sourced through partner lenders with lending through its own non-banking financial company (NBFC), also allows it to expand without committing significant capital to every loan, BofA noted.

However, the brokerage believes the risk-reward equation has become more balanced after the stock's sharp rally. It flagged the company's dependence on a single major product, its reliance on lending partners and regulatory arrangements, and the relatively short track record of its NBFC lending book.

Advertisement

Moneyview's hybrid model: How it makes money

Moneyview follows a hybrid on-book and off-book lending model. Around 75% of its business is conducted through its lending platform, where it earns origination and servicing fees from partner lenders. It also assumes a limited and capped share of credit losses through default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements.

The remaining 25% of lending is carried out through its own NBFC, allowing the company to earn interest income while taking on the full credit risk associated with those loans.

BofA said this structure offers a balance between growth and capital efficiency. However, the brokerage cautioned that the platform's revenue remains concentrated in one product and depends on lending partners and the regulatory framework. It also highlighted the relatively unseasoned nature of the NBFC loan book.

Advertisement

Digital lending is no longer a winner-takes-all market

BofA believes India's digital lending industry has moved beyond its earlier acquisition-led growth phase and is entering a more regulated environment, where balance-sheet strength and risk management are becoming increasingly important.

The sector has consolidated over the past four to five years, with players such as Moneyview, Kissht, KreditBee, Fibe and Navi emerging as prominent platforms.

According to the brokerage, the strongest digital lending businesses are likely to combine four key capabilities: low-cost proprietary customer acquisition, access to an NBFC or a durable regulated lending partner, underwriting and collections data from repeat borrowers, and diversified funding sources.

These funding channels include lending through their own books, co-lending arrangements, loan assignments and securitisation. The platforms largely cater to young borrowers outside India's major metropolitan centres.

Advertisement

Also Read | New IPO listings share price compared: Moneyview vs A-One Steels

BofA's 65 price target: Valuation and growth outlook

BofA has valued Moneyview using a sum-of-the-parts approach, assigning a price objective of 65 per share.

The brokerage expects Moneyview to deliver a 62% compound annual growth rate in profit after tax (PAT) between FY26 and FY29, with return on equity (ROE) projected to improve from 19% in FY26 to 28% by FY29.

At the reference price of 54.95, Moneyview trades at around 2 times its estimated FY28 price-to-book value and 8.4 times its estimated FY28 price-to-earnings multiple, according to BofA. Its closest listed peer, Kissht, trades at 1.6 times price-to-book and 9 times price-to-earnings, although BofA does not cover the company.

The brokerage said Moneyview's premium valuation is supported by its larger scale and higher return on equity. However, it believes the current valuation leaves a more balanced risk-reward profile.

Advertisement

For the core lending platform, BofA has applied a valuation of 1.5 times FY28 estimated price-to-sales, below the average multiple for Indian fintech and consumer internet companies. It cited the platform's credit exposure, product concentration and dependence on lending partners and regulations as reasons for the conservative valuation.

The NBFC business has been valued at 1.15 times FY28 estimated price-to-book, based on a Gordon Growth Model. This valuation is at a discount to Indian lending peers, reflecting the business's smaller scale and relatively unseasoned loan book.

What could drive Moneyview's growth — and what are the risks?

BofA sees several potential levers for improving Moneyview's profitability, including a lower cost of capital, reduced customer acquisition costs as repeat users increase, and operating leverage as the business scales.

Advertisement

The brokerage believes the company's focus on younger borrowers and customers in India's smaller cities positions it to benefit from the expansion of digital credit.

However, it cautioned that the largely unsecured lending book leaves the company exposed to a deterioration in the credit cycle. Other risks include lending partners reducing their exposure or tightening lending capacity, as well as regulatory changes affecting partner arrangements and DLG structures.

On the upside, a benign credit environment, stronger collections and lower funding costs could support performance. On the downside, stress in unsecured lending or a pullback by lending partners could weigh on growth and profitability.

BofA's view: Moneyview has attractive long-term growth opportunities and a capital-efficient business model, but after its sharp post-IPO rally, the brokerage believes the stock's risk-reward is more balanced. It has therefore initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a price objective of 65.

Advertisement

Also Read | Moneyview share price: Newly listed stock gives 83% returns in 13 days

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Digital LendingMoneyviewBofABofA Securities
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMoneyview shares are up 58% from IPO price, jump 4% today after BofA coverage - what it said, check price target
Advertisement
Read Next Story