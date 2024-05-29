Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO, KRBL, Anupam Rasayan India, Apcotex Industries
Shares of Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO, KRBL, Anupam Rasayan India, Apcotex Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -136.3(-0.6%) points and Sensex was down by -489.7(-0.65%) points at 29 May 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -474.1(-0.96%) points at 29 May 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
