Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Monte Carlo Fashions, RAJRATAN GLO, KRBL, Anupam Rasayan India, Apcotex Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -136.3(-0.6%) points and Sensex was down by -489.7(-0.65%) points at 29 May 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -474.1(-0.96%) points at 29 May 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Thermax, Power Finance Corp, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

