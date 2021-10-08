Monthly SIP flows in the mutual fund industry have crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark in September for the first time. SIP flows in the month stood at ₹10,351.33 crore, up from ₹9,923 crore in August.

The growth in flows comes even as markets were at all-time highs, according to AMFI Chairman NS Venkatesh.

The Nifty 50 index at 17,895 is up 51.2% over the past year and about 44% above its pre pandemic high. Open-ended equity funds however saw net inflows of ₹8,677 crore in September, implying that there may have been redemptions from lump sum investors. This compares to a net inflow of ₹8,056.80 crore in previous month.

Redemptions in equity schemes increased to ₹25879.88 crore in September, from ₹23144.89 crore in the previous month and ₹17686.2 crore in the same month the previous year.

Among equity mutual fund categories, open-ended multi-cap funds saw the highest level of inflows at ₹3,569 crores. Some of these inflows may be on the back of New Fund Offers (NFOs).

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company had launched Kotak Multicap Fund in September 2021. Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) which invest a part of their corpus into equity, also saw significant inflows at ₹5,233 crore.

Debt mutual funds on the other hand saw net outflows of ₹63,910 crore, largely on the back of seasonal factors such as advance tax payments. Outflows were concentrated in categories such as liquid funds, ultra short duration funds, low duration funds and money market funds.

