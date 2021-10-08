Monthly SIP flows in India cross 10,000 crore for first time

The Nifty 50 index at 17,895 is up 51.2% over the past year and about 44% above its pre pandemic high. Open-ended equity funds however saw net inflows of ₹8,677 crore in September, implying that there may have been redemptions from lump sum investors. This compares to a net inflow of ₹8,056.80 crore in previous month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}