Home >Markets >Monthly SIP flows in India cross 10,000 crore for first time

Monthly SIP flows in India cross 10,000 crore for first time

The growth inflows come even as markets were at all-time highs. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Neil Borate, Nasrin Sultana

  • Open-ended equity funds however saw net inflows of 8,677 crore in September, implying that there may have been redemptions from lump sum investors.

Monthly SIP flows in the mutual fund industry have crossed the 10,000 crore mark in September for the first time. SIP flows in the month stood at 10,351.33 crore, up from 9,923 crore in August. 

The growth in flows comes even as markets were at all-time highs, according to AMFI Chairman NS Venkatesh.

The Nifty 50 index at 17,895 is up 51.2% over the past year and about 44% above its pre pandemic high. Open-ended equity funds however saw net inflows of 8,677 crore in September, implying that there may have been redemptions from lump sum investors. This compares to a net inflow of 8,056.80 crore in previous month.

Redemptions in equity schemes increased to 25879.88 crore in September, from 23144.89 crore in the previous month and 17686.2 crore in the same month the previous year.

Among equity mutual fund categories, open-ended multi-cap funds saw the highest level of inflows at 3,569 crores. Some of these inflows may be on the back of New Fund Offers (NFOs).

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company had launched Kotak Multicap Fund in September 2021. Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) which invest a part of their corpus into equity, also saw significant inflows at 5,233 crore.

Debt mutual funds on the other hand saw net outflows of 63,910 crore, largely on the back of seasonal factors such as advance tax payments. Outflows were concentrated in categories such as liquid funds, ultra short duration funds, low duration funds and money market funds.

 

