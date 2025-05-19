Mint Primer | Moody’s Blues: What US’ credit rating downgrade means for market
SummaryMoody's downgraded the US credit rating to 'Aa1' due to rising debt and political discord. The US debt exceeds $35 trillion, with a projected deficit increase. This downgrade may raise borrowing costs, impacting the economy and Wall Street, although the US economy remains resilient.
For the first time in history, the US does not have a top-tier credit rating from any of the three major rating agencies. Mint takes a look at the latest development and what it means for the world’s largest economy as well as for global markets.
