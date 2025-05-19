Mint Primer | Moody’s Blues: What US’ credit rating downgrade means for market

Will this have any impact on Indian markets?

Dalal Street has recently stabilised after a prolonged selloff by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), so any sudden reversal in global investor sentiment will be detrimental for emerging markets like India. Any resumption in selling by foreign investors will put renewed pressure on the equity market as well as rupee. However, this does not seem likely at the moment. The bigger headwind for the domestic market remains US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, and participants are awaiting a swift resolution on the same. That apart, gold may see another round of safe-haven buying at this juncture, which will extend its record run.