Mopshop Distribution IPO Day 1: Issue booked 29% so far. Check GMP, issue details

The Mopshop Distribution initial public offering (IPO) began on Wednesday, 19 August, and will end on Friday, 21 August. The Mopshop Distribution IPO price band is set at ₹138 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The Mopshop Distribution IPO lot size has been fixed at 1,000 equity shares, with bids accepted in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

The Mopshop Distribution IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, 24 August, while the company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, 26 August.

Incorporated in 2018, Mopshop Distribution Limited is engaged in providing Facility Management Supplies (FMS) to a diverse range of clients across India. The company serves customers across sectors including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), construction and real estate, healthcare, as well as facility management companies.

With an operational presence across multiple geographical locations, Mopshop Distribution has built a growing client base of more than 300 customers across India.

On the financial front, the company reported a total income of ₹42 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.48 crore in FY25.

Mopshop Distribution IPO GMP today Mopshop Distribution IPO GMP today is +22. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Mopshop Distribution share was ₹160 apiece, which is 15.94% higher than the IPO price of ₹138.

Based on grey market trends observed over the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. Throughout this time frame, the GMP fluctuated between ₹10 and ₹22.00, as noted by experts.

Mopshop Distribution IPO subscription status Mopshop Distribution IPO subscription status was 29% on day 1, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 56%, and NII portion has been booked 2%.

The company has received bids for 5,47,000 shares against 18,76,000 shares on offer at 12:14 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

Mopshop Distribution IPO details The Mopshop Distribution IPO comprises a fresh issue of 15.01 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.75 lakh shares by a promoter.

The company plans to utilise the majority of the fresh issue proceeds, amounting to ₹11.98 crore, towards repayment of loans. Another ₹2.60 crore will be used to purchase commercial vehicles for transportation and logistics operations, while ₹1.05 crore has been earmarked for setting up a rooftop grid-connected solar power plant at its warehousing facility in Vasai, Palghar, Maharashtra. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

According to Rahul Jain, CEO of Mopshop Distribution Ltd, the IPO will help strengthen the company’s financial position, expand its logistics capabilities through additional commercial vehicles and support investments in renewable energy, while improving operational efficiency and sustainability, as per PTI report.

The Maharashtra-based company aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities by leveraging its established industry relationships and execution capabilities to strengthen its market position and drive long-term growth.

Khandwala Securities Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.