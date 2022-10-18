Analyst, who correctly predicted US market slump, now gives a positive call

Prices so far this year have whiplashed from one session to the next, more so to the downside, indicative of the angst strategists and investors feel. An analysis from Bespoke Investment Group showed that over the last 200 trading days, the S&P 500 has only closed higher on 43% of them -- one of the weakest readings seen over the last 70 years.

