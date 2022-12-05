Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks, remains underweight on India1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM IST
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley has upgraded its stance on China stocks to overweight from equal-weight position it had held since January 2021. on reopening bullishness as it said that China's Covid containment policy now appears to be being adjusted on a sustained basis, both in official statements and in actions taken on the ground.