Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks, remains underweight on India

“Two months on from our upgrade of Asia/EM equity markets, we feel more confident that a new bull cycle is beginning. In recent trading, the MSCI EM index has come to within 3% of our base case target. Reviewing the top-down situation and incoming market and sector developments, we now raise our base case target by 10% to 1,100 from 1,000 (12% upside),and reiterate our overweight call on EM vs. DM equities. Half of our upgrade is related to higher earnings growth and half to a 0.5x point rise in our forecast forward P/E multiple," the note on Asia EM Equity strategy stated.