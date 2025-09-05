Moschip Technologies shares hit lifetime high, rises 27% in two days on GST reforms

Moschip Technologies shares surged by 10% during Friday's trading session, and in just two sessions, they have risen by 27% following the GST reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday evening. According to experts, the stock stands to gain from the reduction in the GST rate from 28% to 18%.
"This rally in the electronics share can be attributed to the GST reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday evening. The stock benefits from the GST rate reduction from 28% to 18%," said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.
(more to come)
