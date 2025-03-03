Markets
Motilal Oswal bars intra-day short-selling in non-F&O stocks
Summary
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services, with 10.3 lakh clients at the end of January, is the first large brokerage to undertake such a move at a time when the markets have been battered for five straight months.
Leading financial services firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services will bar its clients from taking intraday short-selling position on stocks that are not part of the futures and options (F&O) segment from Monday.
