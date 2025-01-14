Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Santosh Singh,Rakesh Shetty,Sunil Sawant, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹7710.01 crore. Under the guidance of Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Santosh Singh,Rakesh Shetty,Sunil Sawant, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective is to provide medium to long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Large and Midcap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund returned -6.17%, showing a negative delta of -4.28% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.81% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.23% -5.40% 15.63% 1 Year 36.35% 5.26% 31.09% 3 Years 97.13% 27.41% 69.72% 5 Years 226.51% 88.15% 138.36%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Electronic Instr. & Controls 11.4% Misc. Capital Goods 9.31% Retail (Apparel) 8.35% Computer Services 8.12% Aerospace & Defense 7.99% Investment Services 7.3% Retail (Specialty) 5.38% Communications Services 4.92% Auto & Truck Parts 3.69% Real Estate Operations 3.6% Software & Programming 3.55% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 3.13% Regional Banks 2.99% Construction Services 2.91% Iron & Steel 2.28% Railroads 1.22%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 3.08, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.46 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.89% for one year, 14.16% for three years, and 19.41% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Swiggy 0.66% 1077984 50.75

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Kalyan Jewellers India 6012833.0 5729922.0 415.11 Global Health 1136058.0 1020877.0 109.76