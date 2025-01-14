Hello User
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Santosh Singh,Rakesh Shetty,Sunil Sawant, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 7710.01 crore. Under the guidance of Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Santosh Singh,Rakesh Shetty,Sunil Sawant, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective is to provide medium to long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Large and Midcap stocks. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund returned -6.17%, showing a negative delta of -4.28% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.81% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 10.23% -5.40% 15.63%
1 Year 36.35% 5.26% 31.09%
3 Years 97.13% 27.41% 69.72%
5 Years 226.51% 88.15% 138.36%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Zomato8.12%
Trent6.47%
Kalyan Jewellers India5.38%
Bharti Airtel4.92%
Samvardhana Motherson International3.69%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Electronic Instr. & Controls11.4%
Misc. Capital Goods9.31%
Retail (Apparel)8.35%
Computer Services8.12%
Aerospace & Defense7.99%
Investment Services7.3%
Retail (Specialty)5.38%
Communications Services4.92%
Auto & Truck Parts3.69%
Real Estate Operations3.6%
Software & Programming3.55%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber3.13%
Regional Banks2.99%
Construction Services2.91%
Iron & Steel2.28%
Railroads1.22%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 3.08, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.46 and 1.14, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.89% for one year, 14.16% for three years, and 19.41% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy0.66%107798450.75

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zomato2.8305E72.238E7626.11
Trent868369.0734002.0498.79
Bharti Airtel2977492.02329985.0379.13
Prestige Estates Projects1711804.01680902.0277.45
Coforge347010.0315034.0273.64
Apar Industries274665.0263918.0266.60
Gujarat Fluorochemicals610528.0609734.0241.29
Inox Wind1.1914857E71.1894857E7227.24
Amber Enterprises India385192.0372772.0226.09
Phoenix Mills1380712.01356330.0224.65
Kaynes Technology India374910.0363056.0217.38
Ge Vernova T&d India1436252.01179684.0207.18
BHARAT DYNAMICS1598018.01528237.0175.75
PTC Industries167867.0146655.0175.53
Waaree Energies871443.0618223.0164.93
V2 Retail1233704.01094735.0145.07

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Kalyan Jewellers India6012833.05729922.0415.11
Global Health1136058.01020877.0109.76

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

