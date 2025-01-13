Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Rakesh Shetty,Atul Mehra,Sunil Sawant, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2298.88 crore. Under the guidance of Ajay Khandelwal,Niket Shah,Rakesh Shetty,Atul Mehra,Sunil Sawant, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of large, mid and small cap companies. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Motilal Oswal Multi Cap Fund returned -4.83%, showing a negative delta of -1.71% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.39% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 22.98% -7.23% 30.21% 1 Year 0.00% 8.28% -8.28% 3 Years 0.00% 36.96% -36.96% 5 Years 0.00% 114.41% -114.41%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 13.3% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 9.73% Electronic Instr. & Controls 9.68% Retail (Specialty) 9.32% Retail (Apparel) 8.87% Computer Services 8.82% Chemical Manufacturing 8.54% Healthcare Facilities 3.75% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.68% Consumer Financial Services 2.84% Recreational Products 2.78% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.29% Construction Services 1.15% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.02% Misc. Financial Services 0.33%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Pg Electroplast 1.02% 325464 23.54 Bajaj Holdings & Investment 0.33% 7309 7.66

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Jio Financial Services 4700000.0 4000000.0 131.34 Sky Gold 225000.0 219447.0 84.59 KEC International 300000.0 250000.0 26.36