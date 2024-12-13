Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund performance review analysis for December

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Swapnil Mayekar,Rakesh Shetty,Dishant Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2126.83 crore. Under the guidance of Swapnil Mayekar,Rakesh Shetty,Dishant Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty India Defence Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund returned 1.35%, showing a positive delta of 2.55%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 9.46%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.00% 4.08% -4.08%
1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Bharat Electronics20.81%
Hindustan Aeronautics20.48%
Solar Industries India15.16%
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders7.62%
Cochin Shipyard6.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Aerospace & Defense55.81%
Water Transportation17.02%
Chemical Manufacturing15.16%
Misc. Capital Goods8.78%
Iron & Steel0.99%
Communications Equipment0.93%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Bharat Electronics1.6119322E71.5534508E7442.58
Hindustan Aeronautics1064466.01025845.0435.65
Solar Industries India327126.0315256.0322.51
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders412033.0397083.0162.00
Cochin Shipyard963715.0927635.0138.89
BHARAT DYNAMICS1237623.01192720.0129.45
Zen Technologies585000.0563775.0106.24
Data Patterns India397273.0382859.092.65
Astra Microwave Products1137215.01095956.086.76
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers393344.0379070.061.21
Mtar Technologies263356.0253800.042.41
Dynamatic Technology52517.050609.038.07
Mishra Dhatu Nigam655887.0632089.021.08
DCX Systems609616.0582087.020.62
Paras Defence and Space Technologies197887.0190189.019.82
Ideaforge Technology277522.0267452.015.32

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.