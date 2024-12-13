Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Swapnil Mayekar,Rakesh Shetty,Dishant Mehta, remains a prominent player in the Index Funds. Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2126.83 crore. Under the guidance of Swapnil Mayekar,Rakesh Shetty,Dishant Mehta, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty India Defence Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Motilal Oswal Nifty India Defence Index Fund returned 1.35%, showing a positive delta of 2.55%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 9.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% 4.08% -4.08% 1 Year 0.00% 16.38% -16.38% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Aerospace & Defense 55.81% Water Transportation 17.02% Chemical Manufacturing 15.16% Misc. Capital Goods 8.78% Iron & Steel 0.99% Communications Equipment 0.93%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}