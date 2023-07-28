comScore
Business News/ Markets / Motilal Oswal promotor's, donate 10% Equity Shares, stock hits 52-week high
Back

Motilal Oswal promotor's, donate 10% Equity Shares, stock hits 52-week high

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Promoters, Mr. Motilal Oswal and Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal, and their Family Members will donate 10% of the company's equity shares for charitable purposes.

The decision to donate reflects the Promoters' dedication to making a positive impact on society and is in line with the company's core values of social responsibility and giving back to the community.Premium
The decision to donate reflects the Promoters' dedication to making a positive impact on society and is in line with the company's core values of social responsibility and giving back to the community.

As per the Regulation filings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Promoters, Mr. Motilal Oswal and Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal, along with their Family Members, indicating their commitment to donate 5% of the company's equity shares each, totaling 10% of the total paid-up share capital, for charitable purposes. The donation is intended to be utilized within the next 10 years or preferably earlier.

The decision to donate reflects the Promoters' dedication to making a positive impact on society and is in line with the company's core values of social responsibility and giving back to the community. The Promoters and their Family Members plan to donate the following shares:

Mr. Motilal Oswal: 73,97,556 shares, representing 5% of the company's share capital as of June 30, 2023.

Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal: 73,97,556 shares, representing 5% of the company's share capital as of June 30, 2023.

Total: 1,47,95,112 shares, representing 10% of the company's share capital as of June 30, 2023.

Mr. Motilal Oswal said, “God is very kind to me. I have been a big beneficiary of studying in schools, colleges and hostels built by many great philanthropists. Giving back is a way to express gratitude for many blessings I have received".

Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal said, “I would like to see that the donation amount is being spent in our own life time for designated purposes as the need for the same is maximum now."

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares previously closed at 816.55 per share. The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose by nearly 3 per cent and are trading at a price of 838.85 at 2:40 pm on the BSE. The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services also made a new 52-week high of 888.70 today in today's trading session. On six months basis the stock has given 24.74 per cent returns to its investors.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout