Motilal Oswal promotor's, donate 10% Equity Shares, stock hits 52-week high

Motilal Oswal promotor's, donate 10% Equity Shares, stock hits 52-week high1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Promoters, Mr. Motilal Oswal and Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal, and their Family Members will donate 10% of the company's equity shares for charitable purposes.
As per the Regulation filings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Promoters, Mr. Motilal Oswal and Mr. Raamdeo Agarawal, along with their Family Members, indicating their commitment to donate 5% of the company's equity shares each, totaling 10% of the total paid-up share capital, for charitable purposes. The donation is intended to be utilized within the next 10 years or preferably earlier.
