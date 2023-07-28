Motilal Oswal promotor's, donate 10% Equity Shares, stock hits 52-week high

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares previously closed at ₹816.55 per share. The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose by nearly 3 per cent and are trading at a price of ₹838.85 at 2:40 pm on the BSE. The shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services also made a new 52-week high of ₹888.70 today in today's trading session. On six months basis the stock has given 24.74 per cent returns to its investors.