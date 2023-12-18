Motisons Jewellers IPO LIVE day 1 subscription status: Issue booked 2.96 times so far, GMP jumps
Motisons Jewellers IPO day 1 LIVE subscription status: Issue subscribed fully within minutes of opening
Motisons IPO subscription status LIVE: Motisons Jewellers IPO has been fully subscribed on its first day within few minutes of opening led by both retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs). Motisons IPO has been booked 2.96 times, at 11.09 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started