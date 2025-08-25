Mphasis, Infosys to TCS — IT stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes

Tech stocks thrived in Monday's trading, with the Nifty IT index hitting a one-month high. MphasiS, Infosys, and TCS led the gains. The Fed's hints at a rate cut may stimulate tech spending, but escalating tariffs between the U.S. and India present challenges for the sector.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Aug 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Mphasis, Infosys, TCS and other tech stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes
Mphasis, Infosys, TCS and other tech stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes(Pixabay)

IT stocks: As the Indian stock market regained some of its lost ground from Friday's sell-off, technology stocks led the charge, with the Nifty IT index climbing nearly 3% to a one-month high of 36,406. The rally built on last week’s gains after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at an interest rate cut in the coming months.

All 10 constituents of the index were trading in the green, with Mphasis leading the pack, advancing 4.17% to 2,967 apiece, followed by Infosys and TCS, which gained over 3% to 1,534 and 3,145, respectively.

Also Read | US Fed rate cut buzz to FPIs' selling: Top five triggers for Indian stock market

Other information technology (IT) stocks, including Oracle Financial Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, and Coforge, gained between 1.6% and 3%.

Powell opens door to potential rate cuts

At the Fed’s annual conclave in Wyoming, Powell said in his measured remarks that while U.S. unemployment remains low, “with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

However, while the Fed chief left the door open for rate cuts, he did not indicate the timing of such a move, suggesting the central bank will proceed cautiously as it continues to assess the impact of tariffs and other policies on the economy.

Markets are now pricing in an 87% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, up from about 75% last week. The Fed held rates steady for the fifth consecutive meeting in July, despite continued pressure from the White House, as the central bank adopted a wait-and-watch approach to see the full impact of the Trump tariffs on prices.

Also Read | How Jerome Powell's hint on Fed rate cuts may impact currency, bond markets

Powell said that a year ago the Fed’s restrictive policy had helped bring inflation closer to its target and cooled an overheated labor market, though unemployment had risen. Since then, the central bank has adjusted its stance to keep the labor market near maximum employment.

He noted that the economy now faces fresh challenges, including higher global tariffs, tighter immigration that has slowed labor force growth, and uncertainty around tax, spending, and regulatory policies, all of which could have lasting effects on growth and productivity.

Trade tensions cloud IT outlook

The Fed rate cut could revive technology spending, leading to an increase in deal flows for Indian companies, but trade relations between the U.S. and India are weakening as negotiations between the two nations remain stuck.

Also Read | Nifty IT is 2025’s worst-performing sector, down 20%

The additional 25% tariffs imposed on India for buying Russian oil are likely to take effect from August 27, following the first round of 25% tariffs that came into force on August 07.

Meanwhile, lackluster earnings and a weak demand outlook have spooked overseas sentiment, with foreign investors offloading $2.27 billion worth of Indian IT stocks in July, their highest sectoral exit since March 2022, data from the National Securities Depository shows.

The sharp selling has made the Nifty IT index the worst-performing sectoral index so far in 2025. Although there has been some recovery in tech stocks, the index remains 16% lower. 

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Nifty IT IndexIT StocksLarge Cap IT StocksUS Federal Reserv
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsMphasis, Infosys to TCS — IT stocks zoom up to 4% on US Fed rate cut hopes
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.