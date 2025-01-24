Mphasis share price rallied over 5% on Friday, extending its gain for the third consecutive session. Mphasis shares surged as much as 5.4% to ₹3,078.50 apiece on the BSE. In the past three sessions, Mphasis stock price has jumped 11%.

The software services company Mphasis reported a net profit of ₹427.8 crore for the third quarter of FY25, up marginally by 1% from ₹423.3 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 grew 0.7% to ₹3,561.3 crore from ₹3,536.1 crore in the previous quarter. The company recorded Total Contract Value (TCV) wins of $351 million in the quarter. TCV grew 46% to ₹2,900 crore during the quarter.

At the operating level, Mphasis’ earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 0.2% to ₹545.5 crore from ₹544.2 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBIT margin in the December quarter dipped slightly to 15.3% from 15.4% in the September quarter.