Markets
Mrs Bectors Food shines as green shoots of rural demand emerge
Abhinaba Saha 6 min read 09 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryMrs. Bectors' success story lies in premiumization strategy, strong branding, and expanding distribution network. The company's revenue growth and focus on B2B segment indicate a positive outlook for future growth and market share expansion
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd, a prominent player in the mid-premium and premium segments of the domestic biscuit and bakery markets, has offered 1.6 times the returns on the Nifty FMCG index over the past year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less