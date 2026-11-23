(Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc. Chief Executive Henry Fernandez conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia’s stock-market status in recent direct talks with President Prabowo Subianto, according to people with knowledge of the discussion.

Fernandez and Prabowo spoke for more than an hour on a Nov. 10 conference call brokered by Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing information that’s private. Dalio, who has acted as an informal adviser to Prabowo’s government, joined the call, as did Rosan Roeslani, the CEO of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara. A few other minders and close aides were also dialed in, one of the people said.

Advertisement

Fernandez told participants that MSCI did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia and instead would continue to advise Indonesian officials on the steps they’d need to take to ensure they meet the necessary standards, the people said.

Those measures include removing people with political affiliations from the board of the country’s Financial Services Authority, which MSCI feels is conflicted and should be taking more robust action. They also include improving communication with investors and providing clearer rules around issues such as the high shareholding concentration list, as well as the criteria and timing for changes to the LQ45, an index of 45 of Indonesia’s most liquid stocks, one of the people said.

Prabowo, for his part, pledged greater enforcement, another person said.

Advertisement

Spokespeople for MSCI didn’t respond to a request for comment. Indonesia’s Government Communication Agency and the Financial Services Authority also didn’t respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Dalio didn’t respond to a request for comment.

MSCI stunned investors globally in October when it threatened to strip Indonesia of its emerging-market status and push it down two rungs to standalone — an unusually severe step that went beyond its earlier warning of a downgrade to frontier market. The index provider said on Oct. 15 that reforms promised by Indonesian authorities had failed to produce sufficient, sustained improvements in a market dogged by opaque shareholding structures, suspected coordinated trading and weak enforcement.

The move came after MSCI first raised the downgrade threat in January and, in June, gave Jakarta until its November review to show progress. MSCI last month said it is taking feedback until April 30 and plans a final decision by the end of June 2027. A downgrade to standalone status would necessarily trigger billions of dollars in outflows as investors tracking MSCI indexes adjust their holdings.

Advertisement

A decision by MSCI to retain Indonesia’s emerging-market status would also support a currency that’s fallen to record lows and lift a major overhang from Indonesian stocks. The local share market is among the world’s worst performers this year, down around 40%.

Dalio said he was also speaking on behalf of investors that viewed MSCI’s move as an overreaction, one of the people with knowledge of the conversation said. He named firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Jane Street Group LLC, the person added.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs didn’t respond to requests for comment. Jane Street also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Dalio, 77, is a longtime acquaintance of Fernandez and has met multiple times with the Prabowo administration in an advisory capacity, the people familiar said.

Advertisement

Days before Prabowo’s inauguration in October 2024, Dalio gave a virtual lecture to incoming cabinet ministers who were attending a retreat at the president-elect’s private residence in the hills outside of Jakarta. Several months later, he became an unpaid, informal adviser to Danantara, which Prabowo created in early 2025 to oversee Indonesia’s state enterprises and manage state investments.

The cordial relationship has continued with Dalio meeting with Prabowo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta in September last year, after which he was awarded the Bintang Jasa Utama, or First Class Star of Service, a high-ranking civilian honor, in appreciation of his economic counsel and contributions to strengthening the Southeast Asian nation’s relations with the global financial community. Dalio, in receiving the medal, said that it was a great pleasure “to be helpful and part of your mission.”

Advertisement

The president’s call with MSCI came three weeks after Prabowo said in a televised speech that Indonesia would not be intimidated by the US index provider, even as his regulators moved to crack down on misconduct in the stock market. Officials in Indonesia have unveiled record fines against companies and brokerages related to market manipulation and introduced measures designed to improve ownership transparency and share availability in the nearly $500 billion stock market.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.