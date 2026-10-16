MSCI Weighs Downgrade of Indonesia to Remove From Global Indexes

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia faces a potential ejection from global stock indexes after MSCI Inc. said the country no longer merits emerging-market status, escalating the threat of foreign investor flight as concerns deepen over market integrity.

The index provider is consulting on a proposal to reclassify Indonesia as a standalone market, saying a downgrade to frontier status would not adequately reflect the severity of the country’s market problems. MSCI expects to proceed with the change unless it finds clear evidence of material improvements in market governance and functioning.

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Despite reforms announced by Indonesian authorities, “significant concerns remain around market dysfunction, including continued suspected coordinated trading behavior and lack of evidence of meaningful enforcement,” MSCI said in a statement Thursday.

Standalone status is reserved for markets that don’t meet MSCI’s criteria for inclusion in either its emerging- or frontier-market indexes. Argentina, Lebanon and Palestine are among the markets with the designation, with none in Asia. For Southeast Asia’s largest economy, the proposed reclassification would mark a major setback in its efforts to attract global investment.

The move threatens to deepen pressure on a market already reeling from concerns over its investability. MSCI warned in January of a potential downgrade to frontier status, triggering a historic rout. Indonesia’s benchmark stock index has fallen about 32% in 2026, making it the worst performer among global peers.

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A standalone classification could force passive funds tracking MSCI’s emerging-market indexes to sell Indonesian holdings, while active managers benchmarked against those indexes may also cut exposure. Losing access to both emerging- and frontier-market benchmarks could further weaken foreign investor demand, putting additional pressure on share prices and liquidity.

The consultation will run through April 30, 2027, with a final decision expected by June 30, MSCI said.

Indonesian authorities have announced a series of reforms aimed at averting a downgrade, including enhanced disclosure of shareholders with ownership above 1%, more detailed investor classifications and a roadmap toward a minimum free-float requirement of 15%. But MSCI has said investors need to see consistent implementation and evidence that the measures are materially improving market functioning. MSCI in June postponed its review on the nation’s equities, saying it needs more time to see whether recently announced transparency measures are effective.

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In the Thursday announcement, MSCI said it will also maintain its freeze on certain index changes involving Indonesian securities until further notice.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russell earlier this month reaffirmed the emerging-market status of Indonesian equities amid efforts taken by local authorities.

--With assistance from Maria Elena Vizcaino.

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