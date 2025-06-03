“We are staring at uncertainty over our investment in the exchange," said the second executive. “When we invested, the idea was that we could have our tailored contracts traded on days there are no expiry from BSE or NSE to differentiate ourselves. But, if our contracts are forced to have expiry on the same day as any of the big exchanges, our derivative products will be a non-starter. It’s kind of unfair for Sebi to leave us with little option."