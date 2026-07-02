Margin trading: why discount brokers are betting big on MTF despite the risks

Months after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) curbed speculative trading in equity derivatives, India's largest discount brokers are doubling down on margin trading facilities (MTF) to diversify revenue and shore up bottom lines.
The shift comes amid rising concerns that the current surge in leveraged cash-market positions could turn MTF into a source of systemic risk. Yet, instead of curbing the product as it did with derivatives, Sebi is proposing measures to strengthen and expand the rapidly growing market.
India's MTF book, which lets investors buy shares using broker-funded loans, hit a record ₹1.27 trillion in May, up 65% year-on-year and 11% over April, according to CareEdge Ratings. The growth contrasted with futures and options activity, where the average daily turnover was largely flat sequentially as a higher securities transaction tax and Sebi's earlier curbs weighed on speculative trading.