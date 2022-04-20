Mudrex becomes world’s largest crypto index investing platform

“With the help of our crypto experts, we spent most of last year developing and designing products that would not only bring attention to crypto but push users to consider crypto as a long-term asset class. India is an important market for us and it has been receptive to all the innovations that Mudrex has ushered in. Hence, the spike in our India user base is exciting news for us. Looking ahead, product development and education will remain at the core of Mudrex’s offerings and we expect to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4," said Mudrex CEO and co-founder, Edul Patel.