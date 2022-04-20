Mudrex becomes world’s largest crypto index investing platform

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Going ahead, product development and education will remain at the core of Mudrex's offerings and it expects to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4
NEW DELHI: Global crypto asset management platform, Mudrex, witnessed a massive 2400% surge in its platform’s user base in the first quarter of 2022, becoming the world's largest crypto index investing platform, according to a press release.
Indian users contributed the most to this exponential growth, with more than 80% of increase coming from the country. The platform's offerings include products like Mudrex Coin Sets, which are are baskets of cryptocurrencies based on a particular theme.
In March, Mudrex introduced SIPs to automate investments in Mudrex Coin Sets.
“With the help of our crypto experts, we spent most of last year developing and designing products that would not only bring attention to crypto but push users to consider crypto as a long-term asset class. India is an important market for us and it has been receptive to all the innovations that Mudrex has ushered in. Hence, the spike in our India user base is exciting news for us. Looking ahead, product development and education will remain at the core of Mudrex’s offerings and we expect to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4," said Mudrex CEO and co-founder, Edul Patel.