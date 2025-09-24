Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products to invest ₹1,156 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up manufacturing facility

Reliance Consumer Products Limited will set up an integrated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹1,156 crore, state minister TRB Rajaa said.

In a post on X, the State Industries minister noted that the facility will be set up at SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

The facility set up by Reliance will generate 2,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu over the next five years, he said.

“This facility will span 60 acres and focus on multi-product manufacturing, from regional snacks to biscuits, spices to atta, edible oil and much more. Over the next 5 years, it will generate 2,000 local jobs for TN,” Rajaa wrote.

Lauding Chief Minister MK Stalin's leadership, he added, “Under the Dravidian Model leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin avargal, we continue to attract marquee national FMCG players into the state, and there is no major sector we aren't leaving untapped.”

Earlier, in a major boost to Tamil Nadu's industrial landscape, two Central Government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, are set to invest a combined ₹30,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art Greenfield commercial shipyards in the state.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared this on a social media post, which said MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's significant rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation.

"Cochin Shipyard Ltd: ₹15,000 crore investment | 10,000 jobs (4,000 direct, 6,000 indirect) in Phase 1. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd: ₹15,000 crore investment | 45,000 jobs (5,000 direct, 40,000 indirect)," the BJP leader added in the post, sharing the details of the development.

"Together, these two Ultra Mega MoUs will generate 55,000 jobs and mark Tamil Nadu's rise as a global hub for shipbuilding and maritime innovation. This is not just investment -- it's a wave of growth, sustainability, and opportunity for the future. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your vision and unwavering support for Tamil Nadu's progress," the X post added.

Reliance Retail IPO soon Reliance Industries Ltd has transferred all its consumer goods brands to a new wholly-owned subsidiary as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate readies for an initial public offering for its retail business.

The brands — spanning apparel, fashion, food, personal care and beverages — currently housed under Reliance Retail Ltd., Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. have been moved to the so-called New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. or RCPL.