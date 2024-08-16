Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, Info Edge India, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Eris Lifesciences, Info Edge India, Colgate Palmolive India, Trent hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 113.7(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 369.82(0.47%) points at 16 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 201.6(0.41%) at 16 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Landmark Cars, Apollo Pipes, Shankara Building Products, Fusion Micro Finance, Creditaccess Grameen hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

