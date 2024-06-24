Multibagger Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price rises 9% on $54 million order inflow for commercial vessels
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price gained more than 9% in morning trade on Monday as it announced receiving a $54 million international order for the supply of commercial Vessels.
