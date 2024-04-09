Multibagger KPI Green Energy stock with more than 500% returns in a year hits upper circuit limit
Stock Market today: KPI Green Energy has remained in the news due to its strong execution and order flows.
Stock Market today: KPI Green Energy Ltd's share price hit the upper circuit during morning trades on Tuesday. By the afternoon, the share price saw some corrections. Nevertheless, KPI Green Energy Ltd, formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Limited, has seen its share price rise more than sixfold in the last year, providing multibagger returns to investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started