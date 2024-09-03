Multibagger Mazagon Dock share price rise 5%. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock that has risen 2500% in 5 years?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price opened at ₹4,322.90 on Tuesday on the NSE , 2.9#% higher than previous close of ₹4,199.80. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price thereafter gained further to ₹4,468.00 levels, marking gains of more than 5%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has risen around 127% in a year almost 2500% in 5 years giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

The confidence of investors remains strong looking at robust orderbook.

The Defence stocks had seen some correction , however are rebounding now, said experts. The Mazagon Dock share price also had corrected from closing highs of close to ₹5000 in Mid-August to closing lows of close to ₹4200 by start of September, before rebounding.