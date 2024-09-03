Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Multibagger Mazagon Dock share price rise 5%. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock that has risen 2500% in 5 years?

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock that has gained 127% in a year and 2500% in last five years

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price opened at 4,322.90 on Tuesday on the NSE , 2.9#% higher than previous close of 4,199.80. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price thereafter gained further to 4,468.00 levels, marking gains of more than 5%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price has risen around 127% in a year almost 2500% in 5 years giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

The confidence of investors remains strong looking at robust orderbook.

The Defence stocks had seen some correction , however are rebounding now, said experts. The Mazagon Dock share price also had corrected from closing highs of close to 5000 in Mid-August to closing lows of close to 4200 by start of September, before rebounding.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
