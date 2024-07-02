Multibagger NMDC share price corrects 3% led by volume decline, price reduction: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger NMDC share price declined 3% on Tuesday following decline in June volumes and price reduction announcements. Should you buy, sell or Hold the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari
First Published05:06 PM IST
Multibagger NMDC corrects 3% led by lower volumes, price reduction: Buy or Sell?
Multibagger NMDC corrects 3% led by lower volumes, price reduction: Buy or Sell?(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Stock Market today: Multibagger NMDC share price traded 3% lower on Tuesday on a day when the indices remained under pressure too. The correction was further prompted by company reporting lower June volumes as iron-ore prices for its produce were revised downward. These indicate near term challenges on earnings growth even though the broader trend on steel demand in the country remains positive and NMDC is expected to see good volume growth say analysts who remain watchful on near term volumes and realizations.

NMDC share price has risen more than 125% over the last one year, giving a Multibagger returns to the investors, benefitting from rising production and some improvement in realizations.

Also Read-Back in Focus! Nomura turns bullish on Indian IT sector; upgrades Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro

Near term challenges

NMDC saw some decline in production and sales volumes during the month of June. NMDC reported total production of 3.37 million tonne (MT) during the month of June'2024 slightly lower than to 3.48 MT during the same month in the previous year. The total sales too decreased, from 4.10 MT to 3.73 MT year over year.

Also, NMDC has adjusted down the price it charges for iron ore. Iron ore lumps prices have been revised down by 500 a tonne to 5,950 a tonne from 6,450 per tonne earlier. This is a 500 price reduction.

Similarly, the price of iron ore fines has been cut by 500 to Rs5,110 per tonne compared to the earlier 5,610 per tonne.

The decline in iron prices comes with a decline in global prices . The global iron-ore prices that had seen a sharp spike in January to rise to more than $140 a tonne, however have corrected to lower than $110 a tonne.

Also read- Reliance Industries share price rises more than 20% year to date: Morgan Stanley expects more gains of around 13%

The same may put pressure on the realizations and revenues. Moving forward the monsoon season in the near term may also impact production in July-September quarter.

Firm longer term prospects

However analysts maintain firm longer term outlook. The analysts at ICICI Securities said that Low per capita steel usage provides a significant room for growth for NMDC. Aggressive volume targets by NMDC to meet the growing demand of iron ore, is another positive trigger. Besides analysts also say that NMDC is diversifying its products portfolio by venturing into non iron ore mining space such as bauxite, gold, diamond, lithium, and copper, both in India and overseas.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsMultibagger NMDC share price corrects 3% led by volume decline, price reduction: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue