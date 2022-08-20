Multibagger penny stock announces record date for rights issue

The shares of 7NR Retail Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1.63 apiece, up by 0.62% from the previous close of ₹1.62. On Friday, the total traded shares were 3,88,174. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹0.81 per share as of 23rd August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 101.23%. On a YTD basis, this penny stock has fallen 7.91% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 7.39% and is also fallen 6.32% in the last 1 month. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2.93 on 28/04/2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹0.76 on 21/09/2021 which indicates that at the current market price of ₹1.63 the stock is trading 44% below the 52-week-high and 114% above the 52-week-low. The company has a promoter shareholding of 27.23% and a public shareholding of 72.77% for the quarter ended June 2022.

