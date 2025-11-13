Multibagger small-cap stock hits record high after Q2 results 2025

Multibagger small-cap stock: Cupid Limited share price hit a record high on Thursday, November 13, after the company posted strong September quarter results on Wednesday.

The multibagger small-cap stock Cupid rose as much as 3% to ₹287.86 apiece on Thursday. The stock has been rallying over the past five sessions by surging nearly 17%.

In fact, the small-cap stock has doubled its investors' wealth in just six months by giving multibagger returns of 235%.

Cupid Limited Q2 results 2025 The small-cap company posted 140% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹24.12 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), as compared to ₹10.04 crore last year same period, according to press release dated November 12.

Revenue from operations surged 103.22% year-on-year to ₹84.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 126.61% to ₹32.18 crore in Q2 FY26, up from ₹14.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA for Q2 FY26 jumped 176% to ₹28.41 crore, compared to ₹10.28 crore in Q2 FY25, with the EBITDA margin improving to 34% from 25% a year earlier.

“Q2 FY26 is a milestone for Cupid the strongest quarter in our history and, more importantly, a proof-point that our strategy is working across India FMCG, B2B exports, and Diagnostics. What excites me is the quality of growth: brand acceptance in India, deeper relationships and large allocations in exports and certification tailwinds that expand our addressable markets. With capacity expansion and smarter procurement, we are removing execution bottlenecks and building a durable growth engine. We remain on track for our ₹335 Cr topline in FY26 and will reassess guidance during H2 in light of the constructive developments across our portfolio,” said Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director at Cupid Limited.

Outlook and guidance The second half of FY26 is expected to be stronger than H1, driven by strong order visibility and improving execution, the company said in the release.

The company reiterates its topline guidance of ₹335 crore, with a potential upside to be reviewed post-Q3. It also expects to deliver net profit of over ₹100 crore for the year.

Positioned to emerge as a young, fast-maturing FMCG player with growing retail presence across domestic and global markets. Key certification milestones, capacity expansion initiatives, and enhanced distribution reach are expected to drive scale across Wellness, Personal Care, and IVD categories in both B2B and B2C segments.

Established in 1993, CUPID is a manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and wellbeing, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.