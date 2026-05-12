Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunges 20% after Q4 results

Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunged 20% to ₹325 apiece in Tuesday’s trade on 12 May as investors reacted negatively to the company’s March quarter performance, which was announced today.
Tuesday’s crash also marked the stock’s biggest single-day decline in recent times, dragging it to its lowest level since mid-April.
For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a modest 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹24 crore, while revenue from operations stood at ₹356 crore, reflecting a 7% improvement compared to the same period last year.
For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a 17% YoY growth in revenue at ₹1,198 crore, while net profit rose 30% YoY to ₹84 crore from ₹64.8 crore reported in the previous year, its earnings filing showed.
“The company delivered a steady operational and financial performance during the quarter and the full financial year despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. During the last financial year, we focused on our core high-value-added products, which resulted in higher profitability during the year. Also, there was a marked reduction in financial costs resulting from continued financial discipline and lower interest charges driven by credit rating enhancement,” said Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables.
“We continued to witness healthy order inflows. During the year, we also strengthened our positioning through enhanced product capabilities, customer approvals, and continued focus on quality and execution standards,” he further added.
The company’s order book stood at ₹808 crore at the end of Q4FY26, higher than ₹787 crore reported in Q3FY26.
During FY26, the company said it launched FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH housing wires for the B2B segment, received PGCIL approval for ACSR and AL-59 conductors, and entered into a technical partnership with TS Conductor Corp, USA, to manufacture and market HTLS carbon core conductors.
With today’s steep decline, the stock’s month-to-date fall has widened to 11.3%, eroding part of the strong 54% rally it recorded in April. Despite the near-term volatility, the stock’s long-term returns remain robust, as it still trades 244% higher over the last three years and has surged nearly 1,200% over the past five years.
Dynamic Cables made its stock market debut on the BSE in 2017 and was later listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in 2022. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,326 crore.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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