Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunges 20% after Q4 results

Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunged 20% to ₹325 apiece in Tuesday’s trade on 12 May as investors reacted negatively to the company’s March quarter performance, which was announced today.

Tuesday’s crash also marked the stock’s biggest single-day decline in recent times, dragging it to its lowest level since mid-April.

For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a modest 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹24 crore, while revenue from operations stood at ₹356 crore, reflecting a 7% improvement compared to the same period last year.

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For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a 17% YoY growth in revenue at ₹1,198 crore, while net profit rose 30% YoY to ₹84 crore from ₹64.8 crore reported in the previous year, its earnings filing showed.

“The company delivered a steady operational and financial performance during the quarter and the full financial year despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. During the last financial year, we focused on our core high-value-added products, which resulted in higher profitability during the year. Also, there was a marked reduction in financial costs resulting from continued financial discipline and lower interest charges driven by credit rating enhancement,” said Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables.

“We continued to witness healthy order inflows. During the year, we also strengthened our positioning through enhanced product capabilities, customer approvals, and continued focus on quality and execution standards,” he further added.

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The company’s order book stood at ₹808 crore at the end of Q4FY26, higher than ₹787 crore reported in Q3FY26.

During FY26, the company said it launched FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH housing wires for the B2B segment, received PGCIL approval for ACSR and AL-59 conductors, and entered into a technical partnership with TS Conductor Corp, USA, to manufacture and market HTLS carbon core conductors.

Dynamic Cables share price trend With today’s steep decline, the stock’s month-to-date fall has widened to 11.3%, eroding part of the strong 54% rally it recorded in April. Despite the near-term volatility, the stock’s long-term returns remain robust, as it still trades 244% higher over the last three years and has surged nearly 1,200% over the past five years.

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Dynamic Cables made its stock market debut on the BSE in 2017 and was later listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in 2022. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,326 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.