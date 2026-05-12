Subscribe

Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunges 20% after Q4 results

Dynamic Cables stock fell 20% on May 12 after a modest Q4 performance, reporting a 3% YoY net profit growth. Despite challenges, the company recorded a 17% revenue increase for FY26 and a strong order book of 808 crore, highlighting operational resilience.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated12 May 2026, 03:00 PM IST
The Indian stock market suffered heavy losses in March, with the benchmark Nifty crashing by over 11% amid the US-Iran war.
The Indian stock market suffered heavy losses in March, with the benchmark Nifty crashing by over 11% amid the US-Iran war. (Pexels)
AI Quick Read

Multibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunged 20% to 325 apiece in Tuesday’s trade on 12 May as investors reacted negatively to the company’s March quarter performance, which was announced today.

Tuesday’s crash also marked the stock’s biggest single-day decline in recent times, dragging it to its lowest level since mid-April.

For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a modest 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at 24 crore, while revenue from operations stood at 356 crore, reflecting a 7% improvement compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

For the full financial year 2025-26, the company posted a 17% YoY growth in revenue at 1,198 crore, while net profit rose 30% YoY to 84 crore from 64.8 crore reported in the previous year, its earnings filing showed.

“The company delivered a steady operational and financial performance during the quarter and the full financial year despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. During the last financial year, we focused on our core high-value-added products, which resulted in higher profitability during the year. Also, there was a marked reduction in financial costs resulting from continued financial discipline and lower interest charges driven by credit rating enhancement,” said Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables.

“We continued to witness healthy order inflows. During the year, we also strengthened our positioning through enhanced product capabilities, customer approvals, and continued focus on quality and execution standards,” he further added.

Advertisement

The company’s order book stood at 808 crore at the end of Q4FY26, higher than 787 crore reported in Q3FY26.

During FY26, the company said it launched FR-LSH and HR-FRLSH housing wires for the B2B segment, received PGCIL approval for ACSR and AL-59 conductors, and entered into a technical partnership with TS Conductor Corp, USA, to manufacture and market HTLS carbon core conductors.

Also Read | Tata Power Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Power share price falls ahead of earnings
Also Read | Zomato vs Swiggy: Which food delivery stock to buy after Q4 results?

Dynamic Cables share price trend

With today’s steep decline, the stock’s month-to-date fall has widened to 11.3%, eroding part of the strong 54% rally it recorded in April. Despite the near-term volatility, the stock’s long-term returns remain robust, as it still trades 244% higher over the last three years and has surged nearly 1,200% over the past five years.

Advertisement

Dynamic Cables made its stock market debut on the BSE in 2017 and was later listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in 2022. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of 2,326 crore.

Also Read | Ace investor Vijay Kedia buys stake in this zero-debt small-cap stock
Also Read | Nifty's plunge spooks passive fund faithful

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

Top LosersDynamic CablesSmall Cap StocksMultibagger Stock
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMultibagger small-cap stock Dynamic Cables plunges 20% after Q4 results
Read Next Story